BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As we spring forward this Sunday and change our clocks, the Firefighters Association of the State of New York wants to remind everyone to also check their smoke alarms! FASNY Vice President, Ed Tase, joined us on Wakeup! with some important tips.

Smoke Alarm Tips from FASNY and the NFPA:

Test alarms at least once a month by using the test button.

If you have an alarm with a removable battery, be sure to check the batteries every six months, and change the batteries every year. If a battery is starting to lose its power, the unit will usually chirp to warn you. Do NOT disable the unit.

Vacuum or blow out any dust that might accumulate in the unit.

NEVER borrow a battery from an alarm to use somewhere else.

NEVER paint a smoke or CO alarm.

Install at least one smoke alarm on every floor of your home, including the basement, and in, or near each sleeping area.

Smoke alarms should not be installed near a window because drafts could interfere with their operation.

Families should also develop and practice a home fire escape plan.

Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions for testing smoke alarms and replacing the batteries.