Springville couple helps deck the halls at the White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIVB) — A Springville couple is spreading holiday cheer in The White House right now. They’re part of the group of volunteers responsible for decking the halls on Pennsylvania Avenue this Christmas.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the White House.

“One tree by the residential staircase that we did took us all day to do,” said Jason Saramak.

For Jason Saramak from Springville, it’s an honor to play a role in decorating many of the rooms.

“And it is a patriotic duty because it’s the people’s house,” said Saramak.

Saramak, a deputy sheriff with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, and his husband Nicholas are just two of the 120 volunteers picked to decorate the White House this year.

“The first lady wanted a patriotic feel throughout all the rooms in The White House and let me tell you, that definitely captured all the feel,” said Saramak.

Volunteers from across the world travelled all the way to 1600 Pennyslvania Avenue. Saramak says a woman drove from Montana to help.

“We have people from Italy that are here,” said Saramak.

Saramak says they arrived in Washington D.C. Thursday to help execute the vision of First Lady Melania Trump.

“She was impressed with what she saw,” said Saramak.

He says they were assigned to the tree in the grand foyer which had a gold theme.

“To see everything after it’s done, takes your breath away. You get to walk through every room, you get to enjoy everybody’s company. You make new friends, we almost become a family,” said Nicholas Saramak.

Saramak says being a gay couple decorating in the White House makes a statement. He says volunteers leave their politics at the door because in here — they’re working together.

“There is no hatred, there is no division. We have people here that are decorating that came during the Obama administration, during the Bush, all the way back to Reagan and Nixon, there’s a gentleman here who’s 92 years old who’s been coming for 40 years,” said Saramak.

Saramak says there’s a Gold Star Family Christmas tree near the Rose Garden. He says he put an ornament on that tree in honor of his cousin, who was a Buffalo firefighter who has passed away.

He says they plan on going back next year to decorate.