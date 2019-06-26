Springville flea market crash leaves one dead, three injured

A freak two-car accident at a well known flea market in Springville, Wednesday morning, has left one person dead and three others injured.

Thomas Fryer and his friend Dorothy Helminiak came from Buffalo and were setting up their stand in the parking lot of Gentner’s Flea Market and Auction when the accident took place just a few yards away, involving an SUV and a van.

Fryer described the SUV backing up, then suddenly slamming into the van that was part of another vendor’s setup, the crach pinning a man under one of the vehicles.

“I looked over and it looked like an SUV had backed up against the van, and it looked like there was a mudslide or something–it was going sideways–and there was a guy underneath the front of it.”

Bargain hunters come from far and wide to the Wednesday flea market at Gentner’s to sort through novelty items you just can’t find anywhere else.

Chuck Argento comes from Rochester for the Wednesday flea market, and said the commotion caught everyone’s attention.

“It was pretty loud. All the vendors went running over to see how they could help, and to call 911 and get some real help here.”

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident, and according to a spokesman four people were injured–two pedestrians were treated and released at the scene, a third person was taken to Bertrand Chaffee Hospital, with non-life threatening injuries, but the forth victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center, and died a short time later.

Argento said everyone tried to pitch in, and help those who were injured, “When we heard the noise everybody went over there and tried to help as best they could.”

An official for Gentner’s told News 4, one of the vendors involved in the accident has been coming to the flea market for years, another was setting up for the first time. So far, the Sheriff’s Office has not released the names of any of the victims, or the driver.

