Springville’s 9th Annual Fiddle Fest happening Saturday

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 9th Annual Springville Fiddle Fest gets underway Saturday, July 31st at 11 a.m. It’s happening in Fiddlers Green Park on Chapel Street.

The free music festival is happening rain or shine. “It’s something we do not only to entertain but to promote Springville,” said chairperson David Ploetz. “We have a great town here and people need to realize we have more than an auction and just snow,” he said.

Fiddlers Green Park will be packed with live musicians from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The event stems back to more than 200 years ago, right in this exact park. “Back in 1812 there was a fiddler David Leroy that played here and that’s how it got its’ name,” said Ploetz.

Beyond the music there is also a car show for enthusiasts to enjoy. “A hundred cars, everything from an 1898 Horseless Carriage to a 2022 Mustang Electric Car,” he said.

You can also take in the many historic sites.

The entire festival is walkable and they have options to ensure everyone can get around. “We have handicapped parking, golf carts to help people get in,” said Ploetz.

