(WIVB) – The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball program is pausing all team activities after a member of the team’s Tier 1 personnel tested positive for COVID-19.

The program was notified of the positive result on Thursday.

As a result, the team will not participate in the upcoming Mohegan Sun “Bubbleville” games in Connecticut. They had been slated to play three games from Nov. 25 to 27.