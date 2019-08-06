St. Bonaventure ranks on list of best colleges

OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — St. Bonaventure University is ranked among the best colleges and universities in the country.

The school, once again, was named one of the best 385 colleges in the U.S., according to The Princeton Review.

St. Bonaventure came in at number five nationally on the “Lots of Race/Class Interaction” list.

Last year, the school came in at number 14 in the same category.

The school’s radio station came in at number two this year, as well.

Only about 15 percent of the 2,500 four-year colleges were profiled in The Princeton Review’s college guide.