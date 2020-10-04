St. Bonaventure suspends 21 students for violating COVID compact

ALLEGANY, N.Y. (WIVB)– A total of 21 students have been suspended from St. Bonaventure University Saturday for violating the school’s COVID health and safety protocols.

Two off-campus house parties were held in the village of Allegany Friday night violating social distancing policies the university put out in the compact students had to sign upon the start of school last month.

This comes after 28 students were suspended in September for an on-campus party at the Garden Apartments.

“I`m extremely disappointed,” said Dr. Dennis R. DePerro, university president in a statement. “I know because I see it with my eyes as I walk around campus every day, that the vast majority of our students are complying with the safety standards we need to abide by to allow us to finish the in-person portion of the semester on Nov. 24. These students need to realize they are jeopardizing not only the completion of our semester on campus but more importantly, the health of our campus community.”

Suspended students are not allowed to use campus facilities and residential students who attend parties must turn in their keys and ID cards and leave campus. All suspended students must submit a negative COVID-19 test before returning to campus.

A judicial hearing will be conducted this week. Updates on COVID-19 cases and testing can be found on the university`s COVID-19 tracker at www.sbu.edu/COVID-19.

