St.Bonaventure president recovering after testing positive for coronavirus

(WIVB)–St. Bonaventure University announced on Saturday that its president, Dr. Dennis DePerro, is recovering after testing positive for COVID-19.



In a statement on its website, the school says DePerro tested positive on Christmas Eve and has been at his second home in Syracuse since the university’s holiday break on December 18. He’s currently battling pneumonia, caused by the virus, but DePerro says he is on the mend.

“I’ve started to feel better the last couple of days and can’t thank the hospital staff enough for the care I’ve received. I have complete confidence in Dr. Zimmer and the university’s administration team as I work toward a full recovery. I look forward to being back on campus very soon.”



The school says vice president of Academic Affairs, Doctor Joseph Zimmer will temporarily take over the day-to-day leadership of the university.