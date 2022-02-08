St. Jude’s Radiothon partners with Clay & Company of WYRK to help stop cancer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the sixth year in a row, Western New York’s own 106.5 WYRK has teamed up with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to raise funds and awareness for childhood cancer.

The radiothon fundraiser lasted for two days in a concerted effort to bring in more donors and partners in hope with the radio station’s morning show Clay & Company.

“You know this is very special not only to the WNY community but across the globe,” remarked Clay Moden. “The work that St. Jude does is incredible and the money that we’re raising goes for a great cause. Not only to cure childhood cancer but the research we’re doing at St. Jude’s goes above and beyond. It could help your sister, your brother, your grandparents– it’s really an incredible two days.”