St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy in need of donations

The pandemic has been hard on everyone including many families who are in need of meals now more than ever. St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy hasn’t skipped a beat during this crisis, but now they’re also in need of help.

“One of the works of mercy is feed the hungry and the other one is give drink to the thirsty, so we never stopped doing that,” said Amy Betros, director and cofounder of St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy.

While many places have stopped services or closed because of the pandemic, St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy has kept going. Amy Betros says they’ve seen even more families in need of meals more recently.

“They were getting their double food stamps and money but I’ve noticed in august when things stopped, we’ve increased like today we’ll do 2500 meals,” said Betros.

Hundreds of people get four meals each, which includes subs from Jim’s Steakout or Subway, pizza from La Nova and produce from Walmart.

Betros says they’ve made changes because of the pandemic to keep everyone safe. People get their meals outside, they must wear a mask and stay 6 feet apart.

“We try to keep really strict, stay safe. I tell everybody if we close what are you going to do? They all obey us,” said Betros.

But while there may be more people to serve, there aren’t as many volunteers to pack the meals. Betros says now having to safely pack up meals for people is adding up.

“We have to buy so much paper products to keep everything safe. Like everything is in to-go containers and other things we put in to little cups and seal them and we have to get plastic bags,” said Betros.

“I spend about between $1500 and $2,000 every week just for containers, bags,” said Betros.

That’s why Betros says now St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy is in need of donations to be able to continue their mission safely. She says even with a mask, she can still see the look on people’s faces when they receive their meals.

“You see it in their eyes. Their eyes light up, it’s amazing to me. I want people to feel loved and be happy. Always our goal is that they leave a little happier than they came,” said Betros.

For more information on St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy and how you can help click here.