Stanley G. Falk School holds graduation at Transit Drive-In

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)–Leaders at the Stanley G. Falk School wanted to make sure their seniors got a special send-off despite restrictions from the pandemic.

Instead of graduates walking across a stage, they all came in droves to a drive-in.

The ceremony happened Monday night.

The Falk School honored all of their 40 graduates at the Transit Drive-In in Lockport during a socially distant ceremony.

School leaders tell us the students held true to the values of scholarship, integrity, and most of all perseverance.