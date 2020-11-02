Star 102.5 begins playing Christmas music

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Halloween is behind us, and Western New York is already getting ready for the most wonderful time of the year.



And you know it’s official because radio station, Star 102.5 is now playing Christmas music!

This is star’s 20th anniversary as Buffalo’s Christmas station. Morning show host Rob Lucas says they started playing Christmas music after 911 as a way to help people heal.

He says, it’s a very similar feeling this year.



“Think about what’s been going on this year. With covid, with the elections, with so many social issues in our nation and people just needed a break and like I said, Christmas music is comfort food for the ear and so the earlier the better this year.”



If you feel like it’s too early to play Christmas music you may be in the minority.

Lucas says people were actually asking them to play christmas music early this year.