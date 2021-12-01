Starpoint teacher charged with attempted rape, other sex crimes

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – A middle school teacher from the Starpoint district was arrested and charged with sex crimes, officials said.
Brian H. Lasher was arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court on Tuesday and charged with the following:
- Criminal Sex Act 3rd degree (E Felony)
- Attempted Rape 3rd degree (A Misdemeanor)
- Sex Abuse 3rd Degree (B Misdemeanor)
Starpoint said it communicated with law enforcement and determined no students or staff were victimized by the teacher. Lasher was placed on administrative leave.
“We have been informed the charges allege improper, unlawful conduct toward another adult
individual. We were advised that the matter DOES NOT involve District students or staff and
DID NOT occur on any District property,” Superintendent Dr. Sean M. Croft wrote in a letter to parents. You can view the full letter below.
The incident Lasher was charged for took place on Feb. 8, court records show. His next appearance is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 6 in Niagara Falls City Court.
The City of Niagara Falls said a full order of protection was issued and Lasher was released to probation.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Nick Veronica is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team as a Digital Executive Producer in 2021. He previously worked at NBC Sports and The Buffalo News. You can follow Nick on Facebook and Twitter and find more of his work here.