Starpoint teacher charged with attempted rape, other sex crimes

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – A middle school teacher from the Starpoint district was arrested and charged with sex crimes, officials said.

Brian H. Lasher was arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court on Tuesday and charged with the following:

Criminal Sex Act 3 rd degree (E Felony)

degree (E Felony) Attempted Rape 3 rd degree (A Misdemeanor)

degree (A Misdemeanor) Sex Abuse 3rd Degree (B Misdemeanor)

Starpoint said it communicated with law enforcement and determined no students or staff were victimized by the teacher. Lasher was placed on administrative leave.

“We have been informed the charges allege improper, unlawful conduct toward another adult

individual. We were advised that the matter DOES NOT involve District students or staff and

DID NOT occur on any District property,” Superintendent Dr. Sean M. Croft wrote in a letter to parents. You can view the full letter below.

The incident Lasher was charged for took place on Feb. 8, court records show. His next appearance is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 6 in Niagara Falls City Court.

The City of Niagara Falls said a full order of protection was issued and Lasher was released to probation.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.