Starting Monday, inpatient visitors to Roswell Park need to be vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting Monday, Roswell Park will require inpatient visitors to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a negative PCR test.

Acceptable forms of vaccination proof include:

CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, in paper or electronic copy

New York State Excelsior Pass/Excelsior Pass Plus

NYC COVID Safe mobile app records

Visitors who are accompanying patients for outpatient or ambulatory appointments are exempt from the new rule.

Hospital visiting hours remain from noon to 6 p.m. every day, including weekends and holidays. For additional information on coronavirus and visitation policies and procedures, visit roswellpark.org/coronavirus .