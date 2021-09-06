(WIVB) – It’s been nearly a month since our northern neighbors opened up their borders for non-essential American travel.

Starting Tuesday, Canada will allow fully vaccinated foreign nationals into the country.

These travelers will need to follow the same protocols as American tourists.

They need to be fully vaccinated and have a negative COVID test 72 hours prior to their arrival.

Canadian officials say the volume of travelers has increased over the following weeks, yet the border positivity rate remains low.