NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The New York State Attorney General’s Office is suing a local snow plowing and lawn care company, saying it took money from consumers and didn’t do the work it said it would do.

State prosecutors have zeroed in on Glenn Ingersoll, the owner of Buffalo Lawn and Snow. Ingersoll used to live and operate in North Tonawanda at the Gateway Center. The Attorney General’s Office is now suing the company on claims that it took money from consumers and failed to provide services.

State prosecutors say the company engaged in deceptive, fraudulent and illegal business practices. According to the lawsuit that’s been filed in state court, the company was called Ingersoll Lawn Care and Snowplowing and was located in Depew, then in recent years changed names to Buffalo Lawn and Snow and set up headquarters in North Tonawanda.

The A.G.’s Office says it’s heard from numerous people who demanded their money back, but weren’t given refunds.

News 4 has heard from the Better Business Bureau, which says it’s received numerous complaints about the company as well.

“There are ten unanswered complaints in our system and we published those for a reason so other people can see that and see that information before they decide to hire a particular company,” said Kat Schmieder, a spokesperson for the BBB.

The lawsuit filed against the company says the Attorney General’s Office issued a subpoena to Buffalo Lawn and Snow, to seek more information about the company’s practices. They’re asking a judge to force Buffalo Lawn and Snow and Ingersoll Lawn Care to do a full report on all consumers who did not receive services but the company didn’t respond to the subpoena.

The A.G.’s Office is seeking restitution for consumers. News 4 has made numerous attempts to contact Buffalo Lawn and Snow for a response but have not heard back.

Two months ago, News 4 reported on a separate snow plowing company that admitted to taking peoples money and not providing services.