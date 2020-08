LAKE ONTARIO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Businesses along Lake Ontario hit hard by flooding are getting help from the state.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced more than $17 million for the Lake Ontario Business Resiliency Program.

More than 140 businesses along the lake will share that money.

The govenor says it will help restore and strengthen businesses against future flooding.

Affected businesses qualify for reimbursement up to 50% of project costs and up to $200,000.