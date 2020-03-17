State closing restaurants and bars hits local business owners hard

(WIVB) As of Monday night, restaurants and bars will be take-out only. Here in Western New York, that has a major impact and officials are cracking down to make sure this is being followed by area businesses.

“I was advised that the state liquor authority will be going out in our region to confirm bars and restaurants are following the order. I really don’t want them to issue a citation in this situation,” said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

Mark Sciortino owns Marco’s Italian Restaurant and Marco’s Italian Deli.He says he’s now left scrambling to figure out what his next steps will be.

“Our business is down 70 percent, and that in itself is crushing. We’re a family-run operation, so my wife and my kids are going to be answering the phones, I’m going to be in the kitchen cooking, and that’s it, that’s our staff. We’re going to be feeding the guests that come in for take out only,” Sciortino said.

The state previously waived the seven day waiting period for unemployment insurance benefits for anyone now out of work due to the outbreak. Sciortino says that’s one of the things he’s thankful for during this stressful situation.

“I sent out a text to my entire staff and said hey, guys look, we’re not going to be open. Here’s what you need to do. They need to take care of themselves and I’m hoping to give them the right guidelines and the right directions.”