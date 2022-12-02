BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York public schools that don’t commit to getting rid of their Native American mascots by the end of the 2022-23 school year face repercussions, the State Education Department announced in a memo sent to schools in November.
A court decision in June established that public schools will be prohibited from using Native American mascots going forward.
If schools do not comply by the end of this school year, they will be in violation of the Dignity Act. As a result, they risk the removal of school officers or the withholding of state aid.
The SED stated that “schools that continue to utilize Native American team names, logos, and/or imagery without current approval from a recognized tribe must immediately come into
compliance” as well as that they are developing regulations to outline schools’ obligations regarding a change. Arguments that community members support the use of the imagery or that it is “respectful” to Native Americans are no longer tenable.
On Friday, the Salamanca City Central School District, whose teams are the Warriors and whose logo depicts a Seneca male, released a statement that included the following:
Throughout the month of January, Salamanca schools will constitute a panel consisting of students, parents and community members, school board members, representatives from the Seneca Nation, and employees that will conduct public hearings on the topic of our current school name and imagery. This panel will make a recommendation to the board of education who will determine if and when we request approval from the Seneca Nation.
- “I can’t sleep at night”: Lewiston business owner reacts to fire just before holidays
- Biden says Walker doesn’t deserve to be in the Senate
- PHOTOS: Semi-truck crashes, hangs from bridge and catches fire
- 4 sailors at Virginia naval center die by apparent suicide in a month
- WATCH: Massive dust storm swallows town in western Kansas
Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.