BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York public schools that don’t commit to getting rid of their Native American mascots by the end of the 2022-23 school year face repercussions, the State Education Department announced in a memo sent to schools in November.

A court decision in June established that public schools will be prohibited from using Native American mascots going forward.

If schools do not comply by the end of this school year, they will be in violation of the Dignity Act. As a result, they risk the removal of school officers or the withholding of state aid.

The SED stated that “schools that continue to utilize Native American team names, logos, and/or imagery without current approval from a recognized tribe must immediately come into

compliance” as well as that they are developing regulations to outline schools’ obligations regarding a change. Arguments that community members support the use of the imagery or that it is “respectful” to Native Americans are no longer tenable.

On Friday, the Salamanca City Central School District, whose teams are the Warriors and whose logo depicts a Seneca male, released a statement that included the following:

Throughout the month of January, Salamanca schools will constitute a panel consisting of students, parents and community members, school board members, representatives from the Seneca Nation, and employees that will conduct public hearings on the topic of our current school name and imagery. This panel will make a recommendation to the board of education who will determine if and when we request approval from the Seneca Nation.