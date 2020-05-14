State dashboard says WNY now missing 3 out of 7 metrics they must meet to begin reopening

(WIVB) – Western New York is now meeting only four of the state’s seven metrics for reopening as of Thursday afternoon.

The region previously was meeting five out of the seven criteria.

Western New York is currently missing a 14-day decline in net hospitalizations or under 15 new hospitalizations on a three day average, a 14-day decline in hospital deaths or fewer than five deaths per day on a three-day average, and a rate of new hospitalizations under two per 100,000 residents on a three-day rolling average.

You can find the state’s regional dashboard here.