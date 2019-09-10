State DOT announces new planning process for Scajaquada

A new collaborative planning process will be initiated to create a vision for the Scajaquada Corridor in Buffalo, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

Today’s announcement resets the discussion and moves the initiative forward.

DOT officials say there’s been extensive planning and public engagement, but community agreement isn’t to the point where projects can proceed.

The initiative will be led by the Greater Buffalo-Niagara Regional Transportation Council (GBNRTC) and will help define the future of the area and the optimal transportation system for it.

Officials say the GBNRTC will provide technical and policy resources for this initiative, and coordinate among all interested parties, including community leaders, stakeholders, officials, and the public.

A new study will examine how to capitalize and improve on built-in community assets.

The process will also develop strategic partnerships in the community to assist in completing the planning process and provide support for recommendations.