State Health Department gives Erie 1 Boces grants to promote healthy living

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Eight Western New York schools are getting help from the New York State Health Department to ensure they can access healthy lifestyle choices. Erie 1 Boces and the State Department of Health are hoping both of the 5-year grants will spread the message of ‘healthy living’ back to the rest of the community.

The two 5-year grants from the NYSDOH will give nutrition education, strong wellness policies, and new options for physical activity.

Senator Tim Kennedy helped make the grant announcement. He has been a vocal sponsor of the FRESH Act, which addresses food deserts across New York State.

“By bringing these tools and resources to our kids in need, to make healthy decisions for themselves and ultimately parents make healthy decisions for their families, is going to directly impact their health, well-being, and their quality of life,” said Kennedy.

Cheektowaga Central, Cheektowaga Sloan, Lackawanna, Maryvale, Randolph, Salamanca City, Springville Griffith Institute, and West Valley are selected to be part of this program.