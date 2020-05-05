State health officials investigating Buffalo nursing home as COVID deaths in facilities across the state continue to increase

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo nursing home is under investigation by the New York State Department of Health.

Jeffrey Hammond, a spokesperson for the Department of Health, confirmed officials “launched an unannounced COVID-19 focus inspection last week” at the Buffalo Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.

“As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further,” Hammond said.

However, State Assemblyman Sean Ryan, whose district includes the Buffalo Center, says the department determined the residents of that facility “were in immediate jeopardy for their health”.

“We need them to follow up with that,” Ryan said. “We need to flood that nursing home with resources.”

The Buffalo Center has 95 total beds, and has earned a one-star overall rating from the Department of Health. There have been 11 coronavirus-related deaths at the facility, according to state data. A spokesperson for the facility said they’ve already taken action following the state’s visit.

“A part of proper Department of Health protocol, Buffalo Center submitted an immediate action plan which calls for a re-education of all staff,” the spokesperson said. “The care for our residents and staff are first and foremost our first priority.”

Late Monday night, the state released updated data confirming 4,813 confirmed or presumed coronavirus deaths in nursing facilities across the state. That includes 159 deaths at facilities in the eight counties of Western New York: Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Allegany, Cattaraugus, and Chautauqua. They account for more than half of the overall coronavirus deaths in those counties, which is more than double what the percentage is statewide.

However, it is unclear how accurate the state data is because some localities are reporting different numbers.

The Western New York facility with the most deaths, according to the data, is Father Baker Manor in Orchard Park, where there have been 29 deaths. However, a spokesperson for Catholic Health, which operates the facility, noted that figure includes six deaths which occurred at the St. Joseph Post-Acute Treatment Center, which operates under Father Baker Manor’s license.

Ryan said it’s time for the state to refocus its public health efforts on nursing homes. His opponent in the upcoming race for the 60th State Senate District, Josh Mertzlufft, is also asking for more action when it comes to nursing facilities.

“We need to do more than talk about this issue,” Mertzlufft said. “We must empower nursing homes with the resources they need to effectively safeguard our seniors and healthcare professionals.”

The state has already taken some steps to slow the spread of coronavirus in nursing facilities, including restricting visitors. During his daily coronavirus press briefing Tuesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state is looking at doing more.

“What can you do better going forward? I don’t know,” Cuomo said. “It’s something we’re studying.”

