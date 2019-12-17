State lawmakers fight back against Lakeshore hospital closure

IRVING, NY (WIVB) — State lawmakers and health care providers are now fighting back against the closure of a hospital in Irving. The TLC/Lakeshore Hospital is set to shut its doors for good next month. Lawmakers say it’ll leave more than a hundred people without a job.

“Why, why is this happening and why is this happening so fast?” said Peter DeJesus.

All questions many employees at the TLC/Lakeshore Healthcare Center want answered.

“We constantly have patients coming to us, we’ve saved a lot of lives,” said Kathy Manning.

Kathy Manning has been a registered nurse at the center for 46 years. She says closing the facility, which provides behavioral health and drug detox services in Southern Erie, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties, will come at a major cost.

“People are going to die, lose their lives because we are not going to be available. We have been trying very hard to keep this place open. We’ve made concessions with the administration,” said Manning.

Officials announced the closure two weeks ago, saying they cut costs to keep providing health services but couldn’t afford to continue. Lawmakers say they want administrators to reconsider.

“Unfortunately while we can certainly look at the costs involved in this hospital, the cost that could be measured in lives with it not being is most important and people need to come first,” said State Senator George Borrello.

The acting Chautauqua County Executive says he was disappointed to hear the news and will support those needing a new job after the closure.

“We need to stop this now. We need a responsible discussion as to how healthcare services will be provided to this community and this stretches well beyond this area,” said Borrello.

A hospital spokesperson released a statement Tuesday, echoing a statement given the day the hospital announced the closure.

“We certainly understand the emotion connected to the recent announcement relative to the TLC Campus. However, the reasons for closure described in the December 3rd announcement are irreversible. Despite efforts to reduce expenses and maintain hospital services, the losses being incurred continue to rise and patient volume is too low to maintain services and cover the cost of operating the campus. Given where health care is today and where it is going in the future, the campus is not sustainable and will close in January.”

- Dennis McCarthy, Spokesperson, Brooks-TLC Hospital System

The hospital spokesperson says the center will close January 1st.

County officials say they’re working with the State’s Office for Mental Hygiene, Office of Addiction Services and Supports, as well as the Department of Health to make sure people in that area have access to services.