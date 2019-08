NEW YORK (WIVB)– There’s some confusion over a new state law that allows school districts to put cameras on bus stop arms.

Under the law, districts have to ask municipalities to pay for the cameras, but cities, towns, and villages are not required to foot the bill.

State Senator Jeff Griffo said lawmakers agree that drivers who illegally pass a school bus are a problem.

He said the solution they came up with to fix it was muddled.

The law indicates districts cannot use state aid for the cameras.