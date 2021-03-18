NYS leaders, restaurant advocates push for minimum wage to help curb sexual harassment — business owners weigh pros and cons

(WIVB) — Maskual Harassment — it’s a new term being used in the restaurant industry for when a customer harasses you to take off your face mask and it’s just part of the reason advocates say restaurant workers should make more money.

“We heard from literally hundreds and hundreds of women in New York State and, much worse in Upstate, that male customers repeatedly asked them to take off their masks to judge their looks and their tips on that basis,” said Saru Jayaraman, President of One Fair Wage

Restaurant workers and advocates talked online Thursday about the issue. Advocates say a new bill in the assembly is calling for an increase in the minimum wage for tipped workers.

They say it could put an end to harassment — maskual and otherwise.

“It does end harassment, because even though you get tips on top you’re not as reliant on those tips to feed your family. You can count on a wage from your boss, so if somebody tries to grab you you can say no,” said Jayaraman.

Jayaraman said this is not an elimination of tips.

“I think there’s so much misunderstanding about what we’re talking about. We’re not talking about servers going from sub-minimum plus tips to just the minimum wage,” she said. “The way it works in California and in seven states, it’s’ a full minimum wage plus tips. And, tips are actually higher in California and in seven states with one fair wage than they are in New York. Why? Because, it turns out, when you pay people better they tip better.”

Some local restaurant owners say this could back fire.

“I think people would stop tipping,”said Brandon Carr, owner of The Quarter in Buffalo. “As a former bartender, to be making 15 dollars an hour and not receiving tips? When on a standard night I would make two, three or $500? I think that would kind of kill the service industry.”

It could also hit the pockets of business owners.

“My labor costs are probably my biggest expense in the restaurant. If you almost double that? You’re going to see a lot of restaurants close unfortunately,” said Carr. “This would absolutely affect the customers as well a 20 steak is now going to be.”

The bill is currently in committee.