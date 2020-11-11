State officials “keeping an eye on” North Tonawanda’s COVID-19 numbers, Wydysh says

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Over the weekend, when Erie County officials and top aides to Governor Andrew Cuomo discussed placing “yellow zone” restrictions around most of Erie County, the City of North Tonawanda in Niagara County also came up, according to the county legislature’s chairwoman.

“I was told by other people on the call that they did specifically talk about North Tonawanda and were keeping an eye on that,” said Chairwoman Rebecca Wydysh. “I had no direct contact with anyone from the state to discuss our numbers for microcluster potential. But we certainly know that could be coming.”

Much like Erie County, Niagara County’s key coronavirus metrics are on the rise. On Monday, the county set a record with 75 positive cases. The rolling average of positive tests over the last week is 3.9%. Wydysh says the number of people in isolation has nearly doubled over the course of one week, and the number of “close contacts” in quarantine has more than doubled. Wydysh herself is in quarantine until November 19th. The county has avoided a microcluster designation, for now.

However, Wydysh noted, “We certainly know that the governor’s office has us on the radar and is watching.”

Specific recent numbers for North Tonawanda, where 331 residents have tested positive for the virus since March, were not available. However Wydysh noted it is a dense community directly bordering Erie County’s yellow zone.

“I just think as a county, it’s our job to be proactive and know that (a microcluster designation) is a potential,” she added.