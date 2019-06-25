State open government advocate, Robert Freeman, faces allegations of sexually inappropriate behavior

An advocate for open government is under fire this week, after allegations of sexually inappropriate behavior surfaced.

Robert Freeman, who has spent decades fighting for open government and advising journalists across the state, has been let go from his job.

This state Inspector General released preliminary results from their investigation into his alleged behavior. The state issued a letter this week outlining the details of alleged sexually inappropriate behavior.

Freeman is accused of unwanted contact, both during and after, a meeting related to open meetings.

The victim stated he allegedly squeezed her shoulder, touched her waist, back, and buttocks. She says he also hugged and kissed her cheek. He’s also accused of making a racially based derogatory comment.

Freeman was the executive director of the state committee on Open Government, for decades. He’s served as a consultant and advisor to members of the media across the state.

The state declined to comment for the story but issued a statement:

The state’s investigation also revealed that he was counseled for “inappropriate behavior in the workplace” back in 2013.

The investigation is ongoing.

Here’s a link to the state IG’s letter https://www.scribd.com/document/414464916/IG-Letter