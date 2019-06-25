State open government advocate, Robert Freeman, faces allegations of sexually inappropriate behavior

An advocate for open government is under fire this week, after allegations of sexually inappropriate behavior surfaced.
Robert Freeman, who has spent decades fighting for open government and advising journalists across the state, has been let go from his job.
This state Inspector General released preliminary results from their investigation into his alleged behavior. The state issued a letter this week outlining the details of alleged sexually inappropriate behavior.
Freeman is accused of unwanted contact, both during and after, a meeting related to open meetings.
The victim stated he allegedly squeezed her shoulder, touched her waist, back, and buttocks. She says he also hugged and kissed her cheek. He’s also accused of making a racially based derogatory comment.
Freeman was the executive director of the state committee on Open Government, for decades. He’s served as a consultant and advisor to members of the media across the state.
The state declined to comment for the story but issued a statement:
“Based on the preliminary findings of our office’s ongoing investigation into a recent complaint filed against Mr. Freeman, I appreciate the swift action taken by the Department of State. The abuse of a publicposition to engage in illicit conduct will not be tolerated by anyone at any level in New York State government. We are continuing to work closely with our law enforcement partners on this investigation and encourage anyone who may have additional informationregarding this matter to contact our offices.”
The state’s investigation also revealed that he was counseled for “inappropriate behavior in the workplace” back in 2013.
The investigation is ongoing.
Here’s a link to the state IG’s letter https://www.scribd.com/document/414464916/IG-Letter