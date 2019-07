CAMBRIA, N.Y. (WIVB)– New York State Police responded to Lower Mountain Road at 5:38 p.m. for the report of a two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle.

56-year-old Stephen Tunmore of Lockport, operator of the motorcycle, died at Eastern Niagara Hospital a short time later.

No charges have been filed at this time.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.