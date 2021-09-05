State police remind drivers to obey school zones as kids go back to school

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — The end of summer also means it’s time for kids to head back to school, and state police are urging drivers to slow down.

State Trooper James O’Callaghan wants drivers to get back into that rhythm of being patient and mindful that kids will be crossing the roads on their way to school.

“Back to school you’re going to see a lot of traffic come Tuesday morning not only high school, middle school and pre-school and things like that but we also have college, five days a week,” he said. “You’re going to see a lot of traffic on the roadways. Be mindful of that and leave yourself enough time to go to work or wherever you’re going.”

He warns a lot of people haven’t been used to that because during the pandemic many students would be learning either from home or be in the building a few days a week.

He tells News 4 that drivers will need to be aware that the school zones are in effect every day students have school.

In the city of Buffalo, there are some big changes drivers need to keep an eye on. City crews have taken down those controversial speed cameras, and the school speed zone in the city has been raised to 20 mph

City crews will also be putting new crosswalks near schools to help make it safer for students and other pedestrians.