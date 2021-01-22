State Police say driver killed in I-190 crash was not wearing seatbelt properly

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– State police have not yet released the name of the young woman who died in a crash on the 190 thruway this morning.

It was about 7 a.m. this morning when state police say a woman in her 20s made a last-minute maneuver to get from the 190 southbound onto the Elm Street exit and struck the rail, spinning the car and ejecting her onto the roof of the Buffalo News building below.

“The seatbelt, unfortunately, was buckled behind the driver to probably turn off the chime or the light that typically is on the dashboard.” Trooper James O’Callaghan- NYS Police, Public Inf. Officer

If she had been wearing the seatbelt properly, Trooper James O’Callaghan believes she would’ve survived.

“Absolutely from what the investigators told me, the driver compartment of the vehicle was not badly damaged even with the rollover most of your impact was done on the front end of the car. So we believe if a seatbelt was being worn, there might have been a different outcome with this collision,” said O’Callaghan.

Although this case was investigated by Thruway State Police, they needed the assistance of Buffalo Fire Department’s aerial ladder crew to recover the body.

“I mean this is a terrible tragedy and our hearts and our prayers go out to all of their family members. It’s never easy when you have to deal with a death regardless of what it is. Certainly, when you have a tragic death, it’s more difficult for all of us to deal with.” Div. Chief Michael Tuberdyke-Buffalo Fire Dept