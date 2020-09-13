State Sen. Sean Ryan calls on State DEC to suspend operating permit for Amigone-owned crematory amid investigation

(WIVB) – State Assemblyman Sean Ryan is calling on the New York State DEC to suspend the operating permit for a Town of Tonawanda crematory owned by Amigone Funeral Home.

The crematorium, located on Sheridan Drive, came under scrutiny last week when a plume of black smoke was spotted coming from the building.

Sheridan Park Crematory, the subsidiary owned by Amigone Funeral Home, issued a statement explaining “an equipment operation function triggered an integrated system bypass to allow for an equipment safety action to take place.”

The DEC responded to the scene following the incident and is conducting an investigation.

“The people of Tonawanda deserve answers about this latest incident at the

controversial Amigone crematorium,” Ryan said in a statement Sunday. “The community was promised that the pollution control system installed when the crematorium reopened in 2018 would prevent odor, soot, and noise. Just two years later a catastrophic failure of the system caused black smoke to be released into the air for over an hour. Something has gone wrong, and a full investigation must be completed. As we await the results of the investigation, the DEC must suspend the crematorium’s operating permit immediately.”