State Senate and Assembly pass bill to move Buffalo School Board elections to November

A bill has been passed by both the State Assembly and Senate to move the Buffalo School Board elections from May to November.

This is to increase voter participation and lessen the costs associated with the election process.

Senate members say past elections have seen voter turnout as low as 5% of eligible voters at a cost of nearly $100,000.

The bill also says the term of every member of the Board of Education of the city school district of Buffalo is extended from June 30th of the year in which it is scheduled to expire to December 31.

Also, the terms of elected members after this act becomes law shall begin on January 1 and end on December 31 of the appropriate year.