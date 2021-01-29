Stefan Mychajliw calls out Erie Co. health commissioner’s overtime pay, Poloncarz responds

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Erie County comptroller has flagged overtime expenses during the pandemic saying much of the money is going to top county administrators.

Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein nearly doubled her pay with overtime last year, according to the report from Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw.

He says just a few dozen county employees collected about a quarter of the money paid through the federal CARES Act.

Final report. Dr. Gale Burstein made $385,000 last yr. $183,000 in OT. On top of $202,000 annual salary. Annual salaries:

Gov. Cuomo, $225,000, VP Kamala Harris, $235,000, Pres. Biden, $400,000, Dr. Fauci, $417,608.

Poloncarz spent $240k on food. https://t.co/O3blawBlge — Stefan Mychajliw (@StefanMychajliw) January 29, 2021 Twitter of Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw

In response, County Executive Mark Poloncarz says that Dr. Burstein often works overnight to keep up with her heavy workload.