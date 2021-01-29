Stefan Mychajliw calls out Erie Co. health commissioner’s overtime pay, Poloncarz responds

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Erie County comptroller has flagged overtime expenses during the pandemic saying much of the money is going to top county administrators.
Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein nearly doubled her pay with overtime last year, according to the report from Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw.
He says just a few dozen county employees collected about a quarter of the money paid through the federal CARES Act.
In response, County Executive Mark Poloncarz says that Dr. Burstein often works overnight to keep up with her heavy workload.
“It is disappointing that in a time of pandemic the comptroller chooses to focus his energy on attacking the health commissioner in charge of leading Erie County’s response to COVID-19.”
“…all COVID-19 related overtime earned by county employees is authorized by the U.S. Treasury as an appropriate use of CRF funding.”Mark Poloncarz, Erie County Executive