BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs said growing up, he watched his mother make sacrifices for their family each year. He said now that he’s in a position where he can ease the same burden on local families, he’s finding ways to give back.

Diggs approached Mayor Byron Brown’s office with the idea to hold a back to school giveaway bash outside the Tops on Jefferson Avenue. On Wednesday, the Bills player helped hand out 300 Nike gift cards and 300 backpacks filled with supplies to local families living in that neighborhood.

“I saw my mom struggle…so as far as paying it forward and doing my due diligence, this is what my mom would want me to do anyway,” Diggs said. “I feel like I’m being impactful; and I’m going to always do something in the inner city.”

On top of providing these items, Diggs took time to take pictures with Tops employees and sign t-shirts and footballs for young fans.

“It’s one of those things that make you feel more full inside. I like scoring touchdowns, I like making plays – that’s a good feeling as well,” Diggs told News 4. “But this gives you another sense. I’m human, I’m not just a football player and I’m out here trying to make a difference.”

Diggs said he’s planning to make this giveaway an annual event. The City of Buffalo will also be holding additional back to school giveaways within the next week.