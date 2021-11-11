Stefon Diggs reacts to fans’ “rookie mistakes” in new SNICKERS campaign

(WIVB) – Buffalo Bills star wide receiver Stefon Diggs is rewarding fans who share their “rookie mistakes” in a new collaboration with Snickers.

Diggs is reading the submitted mistakes out loud in “Snickers Rookie Mistake Theater”. He’s also tagging them on social media and sending them a signed copy of the book he read from.

One winning entry at the end of the season will be called “Rookie Mistake of the Year” and the winner will get two Super Bowl tickets.

You can enter your “rookie mistake” here, or follow using the hashtag #SNICKERSROOKIEMISTAKE.