Stephen Hauschka, former Bills kicker announces retirement

Buffalo Bills’ Corey Bojorquez (9) holds as place kicker Stephen Hauschka (4) kicks the ball during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

(WIVB)– Stephen Hauschka, 35 years-old, who played for the Buffalo Bills from 2017 to 2019 announced his retirement from the NFL on Instagram today.

Hauschka was most recently a placekicker for the Jacksonville Jaguars, signing with them this past September.

In August 2020 he was released from the Bills after Tyler Bass was drafted for the spot.

According to his Instagram post, he thanks the Bills Mafia for their support during his time playing in Orchard Park.

“To the fans, the 12s, and Bills Mafia, two of the best, I always felt your unwavering passion for your team and city. The energy and excitement you brought to game day was what made football fun and exciting.” Stephen Hauschka

Hauschka is a Massachusetts native and began his NFL career in 2008 with the Minnesota Vikings.

