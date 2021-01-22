Students baking up some Buffalo Bills team spirit at Mazurek’s Bakery in the First Ward

(WIVB)– Vocational students with OLV Human Service’s Way Program have been working hard to crank out Buffalo Bills-themed pastries at Mazurek’s Bakery in time for the big game this weekend.

“I love the Bills, we love the Bills, and our students have received some grant funding from the Bills,” said Marga McMahon director of transition services for OLV Human Services.

The students made everything from cookies and cupcakes to hot cocoa bombs.

“Our staff down here at Mazurek’s they work with our students to make these chocolate shells and then we fill them with hot cocoa powder, marshmallows and other fun treats, we put the balls together and then we frost them. Obviously, we’ve got some bills ones but we’ve got some regular ones too,” McMahon said.

The WAY program is a work-based learning program geared towards young adults and high school aged kids, and it gives them a chance to gain some vocational skills.

“Mazurek’s was purchased by OLV Human services. One of the main purposes was to be able to train students in different areas and careers. So, our students during the school day do come to the bakery and they learn how to bake this,” said Sharon Cavanaugh chief community development officer for OLV Human Services. https://www.mazureksbakery.com/