Students brave the elements for Ken-Ton Schools annual ‘SleepOut’ fundraiser

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The snow, wind and even the pandemic aren’t stopping a proud tradition in the Ken-Ton school district.

Students are sleeping outside the district’s administration building on Colvin Boulevard to raise money for families in need.

It’s the 34th year of the district’s “SleepOut” event.

Organizers say they’ll go inside, only if they’re forced to.

“No, we’ve dealt with the weather before. It’s not a big deal for us right now. A little windy but if the snow stays away we’re okay. Our concern is that if it’s a Code Blue which is 32 and below, the police will tell us to go inside, which we will. But for myself, I feel like a little doughboy. I’ve got so many layers on I’m ready to jump in my cardboard box. and stay there the whole night.” Steve Ash, Ken-Ton Schools SleepOut

