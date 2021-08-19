Study: Attractive people more likely to get hired, receive better pay

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new study from the University at Buffalo (UB) suggests attractive people are more likely to get hired, receive better evaluations and get paid more.
But don’t worry, there’s a trick to level the playing field.
According to the UB School of Management, a “beauty premium” exists across professions. That’s partially because attractive people develop distinct traits as a result of how the world responds to their looks.
Here’s the thing, though. UB’s researchers say you can level the playing field with an easy step. All you have to do is adopt a more powerful posture for effective communication.
