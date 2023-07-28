BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The festivals that keep Western New York hopping in the summer depend on good weather to succeed. News 4 spoke with people trying to enjoy these events without blowing a gasket

“It’s not stopping people from coming and St. Patrick’s Day is also not the weather of Ireland, so we are a hearty group. We can handle whatever you throw at us,” Mary Kay Heneghan, owner and founder of Rince Na Tiarna Irish Dance, said.

With several festivals this weekend, many were trying to beat the heat while enjoying their favorite summer activities. At the Outer Harbor, Irish Festival was in full swing, showcasing the food, music and dancing of Ireland.

“Well it could be worse. It could be raining. I’m happy its not raining at least. Keep hydrated, lots of sunscreen for the Irish. We were planning on being hot anyways. There’s a lot of dancing going on here,” Kevinah and Fiona Dargan from The Banshee Irish Pub told News 4.

“Well there will be a few refreshments and we have to hydrate between the refreshments too,” James Rogers of Grand Island said.

At Canalside, people were out and about Friday evening as the clouds rolled in and the lake breeze picked up. They say they waited to go outside until the heat of the day passed.

“I wanted to get back inside to the AC ASAP. Get some ice cream. Didn’t want to come outside until this time,” Reale Barney of Buffalo added.

“We dress light, put a lot of sunscreen on and hydrate and drink a lot of water,” Jaime Krieger of West Seneca continued.

Meanwhile in Cheektowaga, the Polish American Festival was underway and people were out in full force, wearing traditional Polish costumes and enjoying the night.

“It looks like there’s more people here for opening day than last year. I don’t think it affected it. It affected it for the better,” organizer Eddy Dobosiewicz said.

“The heat’s been pretty bad, especially working out in the heat during the day. It’s cooling down now for the festival so not too horrible,” Paul Donahue of Cheektowaga said.

Both festivals go all weekend long. For more information on the Buffalo Irish Festival, click here. For more on the Polish American Arts Festival, visit the event’s Facebook page.