‘Summer on SuperStreet’ community event series kicks off in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new series of community events kicked off on Buffalo’s Eastside Saturday. The initiative is called “Summer on Superstreet.”

Family activities, food, music and more took over the corner of Clark and Kent streets in Buffalo.

Jericho Road Community Health Center, Parent Network of Western New York, Every Person Influences Children and dozens of more organizations are teaming up to make this possible.

“We wanted to do something that was visible to the community show the community that we can turn this basically vacant greenspace into a benefit for everyone and also show people the resources available in the community that they may have not have already known about,” said Marketing & Communications Manager of Jericho Road Community Health Center, Mary Schaefer

Summer on Superstreet activities will continue with different activities five days a week, through September.