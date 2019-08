BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Local kids are being awarded for opening up a book.

The City of Buffalo held its award ceremony for the ‘Reading Rules’ program. This is the 18th year for the summer initiative.

Mayor Byron Brown started the program when he was in the State Senate as a way to fix reading and math scores. The mayor says he’s always happy to see how many kids participate.

This year, more than seventeen hundred readers took part in the reading rules program.