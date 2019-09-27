Sunday’s game against Patriots most in-demand Bills game in SeatGeek history

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–If there wasn’t enough hype around Sunday’s game, SeatGeek says this is the most in-demand Bills game since they started tracking the secondary market in 2010.

The average resale price for the Bills, Patriots game is sitting at $190, with cheapest tickets right under $160.

According to SeatGeek, fans who purchased tickets more than a month out spent an average of $167 a ticket, but with the Bills being 3-0, the average price of a ticket sold this week increased 57% to $262.

Tickets in the lower level around midfield cost at least $350 as of Thursday.

SeatGeek shows this game is trending to be in the top five of most in-demand Bills games they’ve had: