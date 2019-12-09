Sunday’s mass calls for healing as Catholic’s mark diocese transition

(WIVB)–Parishioners gathered at Our Lady of Victory National Shrine & Basilica in Lackawanna for the first mass since Bishop Malone’s resignation and Bishop Edward Scharfenberger’s appointment as Apostolic Administrator.

Sunday’s mass comes one day after Bishop Scharfenberger attended a Movement to Restore Trust Symposium in Buffalo.

The Albany Bishop was appointed as the Apostolic Administrator for the Buffalo Catholic Diocese last week. Monsignor David Lipuma of the Basilica says that Sunday’s service was focused on moving forward and healing as a church.

“It’s the people that inspire you. You know, throughout the day here constantly people are coming to pray at all hours of the day, and it’s watching them and watching our children. Today was a children’s liturgy in a special way. So they did the readings they brought out the gifts they took up the collection, and sitting with them and watching their faces, you know they’re just so open and so trusting. We want to make sure that they are trusted always. So when I look at them and I look at our parishioners, I just feel strengthened. They edify me and they encourage me to keep doing what I am doing,” Lipuma said.

Scharfenberger was not able to deliver mass today because he had other commitments in Albany. The Bishop says he will spend at least one day a week in Buffalo while he is the Apostolic Administrator.