SANBORN, N.Y. (WIVB)–“It’s unique, it’s wonderful, it’s cheap and affordable.”

On Monday, the Sunflowers of Sanborn Farm opened its gates for its fifth year, growing bit by bit, catching the eyes of thousands every summer.

“It’s fun to come and support the local business and it’s so pretty, and a beautiful summer day to bring the kids out,” said Shanna Hackett, who brought her family of five out to the farm opening day. “It’s a fun family day to be together and enjoy the summer, because it doesn’t last long.”

The 30 acres of farmland attracts crowds to Sanborn each year, and the meaning behind the flowers stems from honoring past loved ones.

“We planted them six years ago in memory of my parents, and it blossomed from there,” Louise Brachmann, owner of the farm, said. “I guess I never knew how much a sunflower was a memory for a loved one. The people that come back every year to do family photos for someone who has passed away, it’s just great to see the families come back, and it just gives it more meaning each year.”

This year, the farm added new varieties of flowers and planted one field later than usual, to maintain fresh flowers into September. The owners said the third and fourth week of August is when the sunflowers are in full bloom, but there are many to see already.

“I love sunflowers, and I know my Cece, my daughter, would have a ball here,” said Brittney Collins, who brought her family to the farm Monday. “We came for the flowers first, and hope to get some ice cream and enjoy some of the other things that they have.”

There are activities for the full family to enjoy, like the “Sunflower Smashers” — apple cannons to shoot targets with — as well as Sunflower Duck Races for the little ones, a wagon ride, corn mazes with games. Each year the organizations continues to grow and this year, they added woodfired pizzas into the mix.

The farm is free to visit, open everyday, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. and pets are welcomed. For more information head to their website, here.