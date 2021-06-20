Sunny skies for Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Mother Nature had other plans Saturday, but Sunday’s showing of Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront was a success.

The clearer skies made the perfect backdrop for the Blue Angels to take flight to the delight of the crowd below. Officials estimate 11-thousand people came out for the shows and those on the ground say it was worth the wait.



“I’ve seen many air shows, and I haven’t seen one in a while and just the precision is just amazing. It is amazing they can do what they can do at the speeds they do,” said spectator Jim Gardon.



People who missed out on the Blue Angels Saturday because of the weather got in with their tickets Sunday.

A portion of the proceeds from the thunder on the waterfront will go to benefit the naval and military park.