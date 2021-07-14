Sunshine and flowers growing strong during the East Side Garden Walk this Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gardens on the east side of Buffalo will be open for walking tours this weekend during the East Side Garden Walk. The East Side Garden takes place Saturday, July 17th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Explorers can visit gardens in neighborhoods throughout the area.

For more information and maps visit, click here.

Garden at Family Promise of Western New York and SS. Columba-Bridgid Church