SUNY Chancellor announces ramped up COVID-19 testing at U.B. campus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Univesity at Buffalo’s spring semester begins tomorrow, and that means many students on campus moved back in today.

The university will require all students, staff and faculty who come to campus to test for COVID-19 every week.

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras spoke at U.B. today.

He says the department of health has approved U.B. to have a satellite testing lab on campus, which will ramp up testing capacity by 75% allowing to school to conduct 350,000 tests a week once it’s fully operational.

Malatras said SUNY has pre-tested all students coming back to campuses and that testing will continue to be a top priority.

“The SUNY system is building the most robust testing program out of any university system, and I think that’s in part due to upstate medical and quadrant medical sciences which have really stepped up in a big way.” Jim Malatras, SUNY Chancellor

Malatras said the primary test they use is the saliva test that picks up positivity before people are symptomatic.

He says this is the key to combatting the virus and slowing the spread on campus.