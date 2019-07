This weekend you can head up to Lockport and check out Western New York’s premier sidewalk chalk festival.

Ellen Martin, organizer of The Sweet Chalk Festival and artist Craig Thomas join us to bring a little bit of artistry to the steps of WIVB and show us what it takes to be a sidewalk chalk artist.

Pine and Main streets in Lockport will be transformed into a canvas for the seventh year of the event.

Admission is free and the festival goes on from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm all weekend long.